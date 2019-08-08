|
|
Nancy Faye (Flanders) Orrick Nancy Faye (Flanders) Orrick, proud mother of four children and four grandchildren, passed away on August 2, 2019 following an arduous but valiant 12-year battle with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. Nancy was born August 13, 1959, in Parsons, Kansas to Albert and Bonnie (Roblyer) Flanders. She was a graduate of Parsons High School, Drury University, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. She practiced law in Olathe, Kansas for 20 years. Her law practice was highly focused upon representing children who were the subject of Child in Need of Care cases as a Court-Appointed Guardian Ad Litem. On July 15, 1989 she married Timothy Orrick and together they raised four children, Riki Jo (Orrick) Stevenson, Anthony Joseph Orrick, Kali Jo Orrick, and Cole Joseph Orrick. Nancy and Tim both came from families which emphasized education and a strong work ethic. Nancy was very proud that each of her children's academic achievements and workplace accomplishments. Nancy was blessed with four grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Braden Trace Stevenson, Shea Ashton Stevenson, Isabella Rose "Izzy" Orrick, and Emma Alexandrea Orrick. Nancy had a strong interest in Native American spiritualism, and visited many historical sites throughout the Southwest. She practiced meditation throughout her adult life, studied genealogy extensively, and developed very detailed family histories of the Flanders, Roblyer and Orrick families. Nancy loved dogs, most especially Major, Doc, Zoboo, Rockne, Hercules and Irish, the Labrador Retrievers who provided her unconditional love throughout her life Nancy is survived by her daughter Riki Stevenson, her husband Trace and their children Braden and Shea of Ventura, California; her son Anthony Orrick, his wife Alix and their girls Izzy and Emma of Overland Park; her daughter Kali Orrick of Manhattan Kansas; and Cole Orrick of Dallas, Texas; by her former husband and the father of her children Tim Orrick of Overland Park, Kansas; by her mother Bonnie Flanders; and by her sisters Mary Anne Denning and Kristi Newland. She was a loving, compassionate and thoughtful person. She faced difficulties, especially her battle with Lupus, with strength, courage and dignity. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Nancy's family invite their family and friends, and all who knew Nancy personally and professionally, to a gathering to celebrate her life from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9th at Plaza III, 12631 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66213. Brief eulogies will be offered at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her honor to CASA of Johnson & Wyandotte Counties (www.casajwc.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 8, 2019