Nancy J. Davis Whatever it was, when it seemed impossible, she persevered to make it possible. Nancy J. Davis, 76, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 5, 2019. Nancy, a 30-year heart attack survivor, suffered a third the evening of April 1. She valiantly fought, but ultimately, her heart was ready to be reunited with her beloved husband, Robert (Bob) L. Davis, who passed away in 2004. Nancy was born on October 16, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO., to the late George Bradley, Sr. and Caroline (Winder) Bradley. She was the fifth of six children. She is preceded in death by sisters, Bobbi Dietderich and Terry Heitman; and brother, Wayne Bradley. She is survived by brothers George Bradley, Jr. and Gary Bradley. Nancy is survived by her three daughters: Kimberley Marlow of Unity Village, MO., Lorie (John) Owens of Camdenton, MO., and Robin Thomas of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren and eight greatgrandchildren. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, Mount Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. 64131. The family will welcome friends from 12-1 p.m. at Mount Moriah prior to the service.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary