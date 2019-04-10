Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy J. Davis Obituary
Nancy J. Davis Whatever it was, when it seemed impossible, she persevered to make it possible. Nancy J. Davis, 76, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 5, 2019. Nancy, a 30-year heart attack survivor, suffered a third the evening of April 1. She valiantly fought, but ultimately, her heart was ready to be reunited with her beloved husband, Robert (Bob) L. Davis, who passed away in 2004. Nancy was born on October 16, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO., to the late George Bradley, Sr. and Caroline (Winder) Bradley. She was the fifth of six children. She is preceded in death by sisters, Bobbi Dietderich and Terry Heitman; and brother, Wayne Bradley. She is survived by brothers George Bradley, Jr. and Gary Bradley. Nancy is survived by her three daughters: Kimberley Marlow of Unity Village, MO., Lorie (John) Owens of Camdenton, MO., and Robin Thomas of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren and eight greatgrandchildren. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, Mount Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. 64131. The family will welcome friends from 12-1 p.m. at Mount Moriah prior to the service.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now