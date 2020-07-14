1/
Nancy J. Rooney
Nancy J. Rooney Nancy J. Rooney, 85, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM Thursday, July 16, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude's Hospital. Nancy was born February 6, 1935, in Kansas City, MO. She was a Sales person for Dillard's. Nancy was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Rooney in 1992, her parents James and Marie Cross, three sisters Mary Margaret Frogge, Loretta Bisacca and Kay Connelly. She is survived by two children Michele Rooney, Mike Rooney and many extended family and friends. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
