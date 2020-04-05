|
Nancy Jean Brown Moffett With great sorrow we lost our beloved Nancy Jean Brown Moffett on March 27, four days before her 96th birthday, March 31st. The world will not be the same without her. Nancy died of complications of COVID-19. Through her death she would reach out to leave the world in a better place with this thought: "What you touch, touches someone else." Nancy was a loving and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her radiant smile and positive attitude could light up a room. Nancy was born to Raymond Brown and Dorothy Walker Brown in KC, MO on March 31, 1924. Her father died when she was four years old. She and her mother shared a home with her Aunt and Uncle, Lathrop and Geraldine Backstrom. In 1949 Nancy met and later married the love of her life for the last 70 years, William L. Moffett. They were married on the Backstrom estate in the rose garden. The estate later became Antioch Park and the rose garden transformed into the playground. Nancy graduated from Sunset High School in 1941 and then attended Duke University. She later transferred to Kansas University where she became a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and graduated with a BA. Nancy and Bill built a house in Sherwood Forest where they raised their two children, Cathy and Steve Moffett with love and joy. They spent many years of their retirement traveling the world, making new friends and enjoying their homes in Harlingen, Texas and the Lake of the Ozarks. Nancy obtained her pilot's license when she was only 16. Nancy loved the game of golf and the couple became the longest term members of Milburn Country Club (1946) where they enjoyed being members of the 18 hole golf groups and participate in the Sunflower Golf Tournament and several others regularly. Even into her late 80s with failing vision she could drive the ball straight down the fairway. They also belonged to Lake Valley Country Club at Lake of the Ozarks, Hallbrook Country Club, and Harlingen Country Club in Texas. Nancy was a Shepherd Deacon at Village Presbyterian Church for years. Nancy was an avid athlete, and prioritized the importance of health and walking to anyone who would listen. After moving to Lakeview Village in 2005 she continued to stay involved in the community. By working in the library and the "What Not Shop" and heading the board for social activities she helped further bring fun and enjoyment to Lakeview. She enjoyed playing bridge regularly with her friends and was an avid reader. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Brown, her mother, Dorothy Walker Brown Harbordt, and her step father, Carl Harbordt. She is survived by husband, William L. Moffett, her daughter, Cathy Moffett (Mike Szczygiel), son, Steve Moffett (Kerry Landorf Moffett), Granddaughter, Megan Moffett and grandson Brian Moffett (Kate Perez Moffett), Great Grandchildren: Anthony Moffett, Theodore and Maxwell Huang, Great-great Grandchild: Henry Thompson. She is dearly loved and missed. Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and dearest friend. A memorial service will be planned later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Birdies for the Brave, the or Med Act Employees Association. Online condolences can be expressed at www.amosfamily .com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020