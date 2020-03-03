|
Nancy Jo Gilkeson Herr Nancy Jo Gilkeson Herr, age 82, passed away on February 28, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri to Paul W. Sr. and Leona McRoberts Gilkeson. Nancy married Charles O. Herr on May 20, 1967. She worked for First National bank starting as a Clerk and retired as Vice President after 40 years of service. Nancy was a member of Country Club Methodist Church, AIB, Altrusa, and Heart of America Riding Club. Nancy was preceded by her parents; husband, Charles O. Herr; brother, Paul W. Gilkeson Jr. and sister-in-law, Kathryn. Nancy is survived by her "Adopted Daughter" Tracy Keene; sister-in-laws, Mrs. Richard Herr and Mrs. Nancy Webb; and her many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was loved by many friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020