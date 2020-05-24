Nancy Jonas Wilson Nancy Jonas Wilson, 81 of Olathe, KS passed away on May 20, 2020 at Menorah Hospital. Nancy was preceded in death by her husbands Robert S. Jonas and Thomas Z. Wilson. She is survived by her brother Don Patterson, her children Laura (Jim) Richey and David (Janelle) Jonas and grandchildren Brendan Jonas and Hailey Marshall. A private graveside ceremony to be held at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Harvesters Community Food Network. Visit www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.