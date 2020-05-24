Nancy Josephine Handley Anthes
Nancy Josephine Handley Anthes 12-9-41 to 5-12-20 Nancy Anthes, age 78, passed away May 12, 2020 at Highline Place Memory Care facility in Littleton, CO. Beloved wife of William Louis Anthes (Bill) whom she married on June 20, 1964. Loving mother of Mary Anthes, William (Bill) Anthes, Jr. (Kelly Newfield), Ann O'Connor (Tim). Proud and devoted grandmother of Reagan, Lauren and Jack O'Connor. Nancy graduated from Bishop Hogan High School in Kansas City and Mount Saint Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas. She and Bill settled in Centennial, CO in 1979, and made their long-time home there. Nancy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading and playing musical instruments. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity, P.E.O. and a book club. Her long battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia was fought with dignity and grace. She lived her life with love for others, selflessness and nurturing of her family. She wanted others to have fun and feel loved. She passed away peacefully on the morning of May 12, 2020. The family asks that donations be made in her name at the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org

Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.
