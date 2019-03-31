Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Barr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy K. Barr

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy K. Barr Nancy Barr, RN, BSN, MSN, a leader in the nursing profession for 55 years, passed into eternal life on March 22, 2019 at the NorthCare Hospice House from conditions culminating after a battle with cancer. Nancy is survived by two sisters; Marilyn (Bob) Rowland, of Kansas City North, Joyce (Dave) Nelson of Marshall, MO; and a brother Milton (Cherie) Barr of Jefferson City, MO. Many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved dearly, also survive her. Her parents, Lawrence and Lucille; brother Delbert; and niece Renee preceded her in death. Nancy's faith was an unwavering Roman Catholic, and she knew the schedule of most churches in the city, frequently attending Mass after work. Ever the teacher, Nancy donated her body to medical research and as such a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25th, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1347 NE 42 Terr, KCMO. Visitation will be from 9:30 am10:45 am; followed by Mass at 11:00, which will include a Nightingale Tribute by the Missouri Nurses Association (MONA), with lunch immediately following. Nursing was not just a profession to Nancy: it was her passion. Throughout her 50+ years as a nurse, she worked in various capacities in Missouri and Kansas, including St. Mary and St. Joseph Hospitals, and the Sigma Theta Tau, Delta Society, Encompass Medical Group, an educator at Avila School of Nursing, and the American Nurses Association (ANA). Since 1993, she was on the faculty at the School of Nursing at the University of Kansas (KU). She loved her Jayhawks. In her career at KU, Nancy participated in countless endeavors to advocate for nurses and the nursing profession, including research projects, collaborations in writing, and designing innovative programs. Nancy's impressive list of accolades and accomplishments are too abundant to mention, but include the Excellence In Nursing Practice from MONA in 2009. In 2009 and 2012 she received the Jayhawks RN Clinical Award, which is presented to a nursing instructor by vote of the senior class. Additionally, Nancy passionately participated in many nursing committees, professional societies, presentations and authored many research articles and publications. She was on the leading edge in many areas of nursing including gerontology and technology adaptation. Nancy was a strong supporter of the MONA and ANA since 1965, serving in many capacities. Her MONA experience included Board President (1979-1981), Treasurer, District President, ANA Delegate, and various other positions. Most recently, she served as the Practice Chair of the MONA Board from 2011-2018. Nancy worked tirelessly to support, advocate for, and improve nursing practice. Nancy believed that "practice is the essence of nursing" and continued to be actively engaged in nursing practice in addition to her role as clinical faculty for the KU School of Nursing. Dr Cynthia Teel, Dean of KU School of Nursing, gave Nancy's family the best understanding of Nancy's commitment: "Perhaps Nancy's greatest contribution in nursing was through her passion for advocacy that she shared with her colleagues and students. She always reminded us to be our best selves as nurses." Nancy was a private person but in her scarce free time, she enjoyed being with family, visiting friends and hosting wonderful dinners with lively conversation; she was the consummate hostess. One of her favorite days of the year was St. Patrick's Day and for 40+ years she hosted family/friends on the Barr Family float in the KC St. Patrick's Day parade followed by corned beef/cabbage for all at her house. Nancy will be deeply missed by family, friends, colleagues and organizations. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a nursing scholarship at KU created in her memory. Donations should be made payable to KU Endowment with the notation In Memory of Nancy Barr and can be submitted at the visitation or sent to KU Endowment, 4125 Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, KC KS 66103 or made online at the KU Endowment website: https://www.kuendowment.org/Home. Donations can also be made to St. Patrick Parish. Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.caringbridge.com/visit/nancybarr

