Nancy Kathleen Baumgartner Nancy Kathleen Nicewander Baumgartner, Leawood, KS, was born in Independence, MO on May 25, 1944. Her Spirit left this earth March 13, 2019. She was the daughter of John Wendell Nicewander and Kathleen Larwill Nicewander, and a graduate of Van Horn High School. She excelled in playing piano and was active in choir and chorus and other musical endeavors throughout her life. She graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse and became a Certified Registered Rehabilitation Nurse. While at St. Luke's, Nancy was instrumental in establishing the Kidney Dialysis Unit and she served as charge nurse of both the ICU and the Recovery Room. In 1965 she married R. David Baumgartner of Prairie Village. They had two children, Charlotte Baumgartner Robards and Robert Baumgartner and one grandson, Ben. She was especially proud of Ben and his half-brother, Sebastian. She was an active member of the Leawood Baptist Church where a Memorial Service will take place at 2:30 PM, Sunday, March 17th, 8200 State Line Road, Leawood, KS. A Memorial Visitation will be held starting at 2:00 PM. Private entombment in the Faith Mausoleum in Mount Moriah Cemetery South. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leawood Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 8200 State Line Road, Leawood, KS 66206.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2019