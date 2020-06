Nancy Kathryn Long Nancy Kathryn Long, 77, Adrian, died Sat, June 27. Visit. Tues, June 30 6 - 8 p.m. Atkinson FH, Adrian. Funeral svc Wed, July 1, 11 a.m. Atkinson FH, Adrian. Interment at Crescent Hill Cemetery.



