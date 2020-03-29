|
Nancy L. Burget With profound sadness we announce the passing of Nancy, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 22, 2020. She left us surrounded by family at her home in Independence, Missouri. She was born to the late Louis Alexander Antonucci and Maria De Cicco Antonucci on July 27, 1942. Nancy attended Cathedral Grade School, St. Joseph's Academy, and the Elliot School of Business in Wheeling, West Virginia. Family and friends were Nancy's passion and delight. She grew up spending summers at the beach with her three sisters, cousins, and aunts in Melrose, Massachusetts. Later, she met the love of her life, George Burget, working for Aetna Casualty & Life and married January 10, 1964. The couple moved to Independence, Missouri in 1969 while raising their two sons Robert and Jeffrey. Nancy worked for Howe & Company, CPA, P.C. until she officially retired on April 30, 1999. She remained active in accounting, helping friends I.I. Ozar and daughter, Stephanie Elyachar. Nancy is survived by her husband, two children, and one grandchild; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Survivors include her two children, Robert Burget and wife Sarah Capawana of Tempe, Arizona, Jeffrey Burget of Taipei, Taiwan; her sisters Mary Jean Pack and her husband Tom of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Joan Eagleton of Winter Haven, Florida, and Linda McCord and her husband James of Wheeling, West Virginia; one grandchild Caroline Marie Capawana Burget of Tempe, Arizona. Nancy always had her loving dogs by her side over the years: Baron, Apache, Rogue, Magic, Karina, Xia, Jack, Bentley, Trina and Dante. The family suggests donations to the Sarcoma fund at The University of Kansas Cancer Center. Donations can be made payable to The University of Kansas Health System and mailed to Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305, Westwood, KS 66205 or visit www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving to give online.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020