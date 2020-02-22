|
|
Nancy Ladyne Nelms Goppert In memory of Nancy Ladyne Nelms Goppert: Nancy Ladyne Nelms Goppert of Kansas City, MO passed away to her eternal home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born July 30, 1934 in Kansas City, MO to Adolph Nelms, Sr. and Nellie Nelms both of Kansas City, MO. Nancy attended Bingham Elementary School and graduated from Southwest High School, Kansas City, MO. She married Richard Dean Goppert on November 22, 1952 in Kansas City, MO. Together, they had seven children. Nancy was a homemaker, enjoyed interior decorating and flower gardening. She loved cooking and baking as evidenced in her extensive cookbook library. Nancy also enjoyed playing tennis, painting and sailing with her family- but shopping was her true love! She had a heart for animals, especially her beloved dog Jack. Nancy was preceded in death by her father Adolph Nelms, Sr. and mother Nellie Nelms who owned Nelms Drug Store; sister Dorothy Nelms Strother; and son Timothy Goppert, all of Kansas City, MO. She is survived by her children Lawrence Goppert, Douglas Goppert, Thomas Goppert, John (Andrew) Goppert, Ray Goppert and Cynthia Goppert, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private family service celebrating Nancy's life will be held. Entombment will follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery. No flowers requested.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 22, 2020