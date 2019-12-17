|
|
Nancy Lee (Tousa) Enos Nancy Lee (Tousa) Enos, born in KCMO on June 12, 1928 passed away December 13, 2019. She worked at Union Pacific Railroad. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Margaret Tousa, husband Hank Enos and brothers Jack and Frank Tousa. She is survived by sons Stephen (Joyce) Sharp, Keith Sharp, daughters Susan Sharp-Blacker (Mitch), Allison Sharp (Charlie); grandchildren Nick & Lindsay Sharp, Cassie Smith & Kyle Blacker, Ryan and Tony Valencia and Stephanie Seeber and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation 2-3 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Thursday, December 19 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019