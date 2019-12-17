|
Nancy M. Kraft Nancy M. Kraft passed away December 12, 2019. She was born in Enid, Oklahoma on October 4, 1926 to Ralph and Nancy McClintock. She grew up in Enid and attended the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1947. Upon graduation she worked for Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Nancy met her husband Don in 1950 and they married nine months later on September 15, 1951. Don, Nancy and their three children moved several times for Don's job until 1967 when they settled in Leawood, Kansas and lived happily with their family for the next five decades. They were partners and best friends for nearly 63 years until his passing in 2014. Nancy was an active volunteer at her church for most of her life, a 75-year member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and a member of the PEO Sisterhood for nearly 70 years. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don Kraft, her brother Ralph "Bartlett" McClintock and sister Patsy Pierce. She is survived by her children David Kraft (Emilie), Collinsville, OK; Susan Haddad (David), Overland Park, KS; and Sandy Dawson (Joe), Tulsa, OK. She is also survived by her grandson Cameron Haddad (Rochelle) and great grandchildren Cash and Isadora; granddaughter Ashley Olberding (Kyle) and great grandsons Bennett and Elliott; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was close with her family and friends and fortunate to have much of her family nearby to be actively involved in their lives. She is forever loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral services are 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 20th at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS. Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the Salvation Army, City Union Mission or Harvesters. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019