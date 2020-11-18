1/
Nancy M. Reynolds
November 8, 2020
Ottawa, Kansas - Nancy M. Reynolds, 74, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ransom Memorial Hospital in Ottawa.
Nancy was born July 19, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA to Thomas and Murial (Miller) Reynolds.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas Smith Reynolds.
She leaves her daughter, Gailyn Ledom and husband Bobby, grandsons Jacob and Nicholas; two step-granddaughters Sydney and Allyson, all of Burlington.
A private family memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and can be made by clicking this link https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give or sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, Kansas 66839.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - BURLINGTON
801 GARRETTSON
Burlington, KS 66839
(620) 364-5319
