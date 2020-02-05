Kansas City Star Obituaries
Nancy Leggio
Nancy Marie Leggio Obituary
Nancy Marie Leggio 1962 2020 Nancy Marie Leggio, 57, of Kansas City, MO passed away February 1, 2020. A rosary will be prayed on Thursday, February 6 at 5:30 pm followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 6 pm at St. Therese Parish, 7207 NW Hwy 9, Kansas City, MO 64152. Reception will follow at Gashland Methodist Church, 7715 North Oak Tfwy., KCMO. Burial Floral Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The American Diabetes Association, 7285 W 132nd St, Overland Park, KS 66213. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020
