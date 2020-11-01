Nancy Marie Stewart
March 28, 1936 - October 20, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Nancy Marie Stewart, 84, of Prairie Village, Kansas, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Nancy married James W. Stewart on September 18, 1954. He died on August 14, 2018. Nancy was a homemaker and very active at the Village Presbyterian Church. Nancy is survived by her children; James W. Stewart, Jr., Thomas Stewart, Pamela Southerland, and Heidi Christ, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Village Presbyterian Church. Live-stream will be at villagepres.org
.