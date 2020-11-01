1/
Nancy Marie Stewart
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Marie Stewart
March 28, 1936 - October 20, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Nancy Marie Stewart, 84, of Prairie Village, Kansas, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Nancy married James W. Stewart on September 18, 1954. He died on August 14, 2018. Nancy was a homemaker and very active at the Village Presbyterian Church. Nancy is survived by her children; James W. Stewart, Jr., Thomas Stewart, Pamela Southerland, and Heidi Christ, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Village Presbyterian Church. Live-stream will be at villagepres.org. www.campanellafuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Village Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campanella-Evans Mortuary
612 E Hwy 24
Wamego, KS 66547
(785) 456-9811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved