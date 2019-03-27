Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy R. Henry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy R. Henry Obituary
Nancy R. Henry Nancy R. Henry, 91, of Kansas City passed away March 25, 2019. Visitation will be 2-3 pm Saturday March 30, 2019, followed by memorial services at 3 pm at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 5931 Swope Parkway, KCMO. Private interment in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport, IA. Nancy was born April 29, 1927 in Davenport, IA. She taught at South East High School in the Kansas City, MO Public Schools System for 44 years before retiring. She was a faithful member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Arr. Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now