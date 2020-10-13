1/
October 11, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Nancy Rae Howell, 64, Kansas City, KS, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, at Basehor United Methodist Church, 18660 158th St. Basehor, KS 66012. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, KS. Full obituary and condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Basehor United Methodist Church
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Basehor United Methodist Church,
