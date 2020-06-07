Nancy Sue Brockman Nancy Sue Brockman, 74, Kansas City, MO passed away June 1, 2020. She was born November 22, 1945 to Thelma Frances (King) and Milton Loren Brockman. Nancy was a lifelong Westport resident and graduated from Westport High School. She worked for Southwestern Bell and then AT&T and was a member of the Pioneers. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Donald L. Brockman; sister, Kathy Jane Westbay. She is survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Brockman; brother-in-law Jerry Westbay; 3 nieces, 1 nephew and 3 great nieces. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation Arrangements By Reflections Memorial Services, LLC



