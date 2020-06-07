Nancy Sue Brockman
1945 - 2020
Nancy Sue Brockman Nancy Sue Brockman, 74, Kansas City, MO passed away June 1, 2020. She was born November 22, 1945 to Thelma Frances (King) and Milton Loren Brockman. Nancy was a lifelong Westport resident and graduated from Westport High School. She worked for Southwestern Bell and then AT&T and was a member of the Pioneers. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Donald L. Brockman; sister, Kathy Jane Westbay. She is survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Brockman; brother-in-law Jerry Westbay; 3 nieces, 1 nephew and 3 great nieces. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation Arrangements By Reflections Memorial Services, LLC

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Memorial Services
1624 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
816-561-0101
