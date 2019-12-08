|
Nancy Sue Johnson Nancy Sue Johnson (Cowden), 84, of Kansas City, passed away on December 1, 2019. Memorial will be December 13th at 3:00 in the Life Long Learning Room at McCrite Plaza Briarcliff followed by a Celebration of Life in the City Lights Room at 4:00. Church Memorial services will be held 10:00 December 21st at Hillside Christian Church. Nancy was born in Kirskville, MO, October 17, 1935 and was doted on by her loving parents Guy and Zepha Cowden. She attended the University of Tulsa and was a proud member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She married Jack Johnson on May 13, 1971 in Kansas City, MO. She had a long, illustrious career in advertising where she rose the ranks from secretary to serve as VP of Valentine-Radford before opening her own consulting firm. Nancy was a woman of many passions from reading and the arts to the many charities, clubs and societies she was involved with throughout her years. She was actively involved in the Tri Delta Alumni Association where she hosted many gatherings and had many friends. One of her great passions was the theatre. Never one to shy from the limelight, she performed on stage at every opportunity, as a singer, actor, dancer and improv artist. She was also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan who never missed a game. She even attended Super Bowl I in Los Angeles, CA. Later in life she became an active member in multiple clubs and activities at McCrite Plaza where she was known for her infectious laugh and smile. Through all these achievements and passions, it was her family that she was most devoted, with her daughter Elizabeth and grandchildren Beckett and Hadley occupying a special place in her heart. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Guy A. and Zepha Cowden and her Husband Jack Johnson. Nancy is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Allan (Nick) and her grandchildren Beckett and Hadley Allan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Wayside Waifs or Harvesters.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019