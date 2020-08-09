1/1
Nancy Sue Winters
Nancy Sue Winters Nancy Sue (Stanley) Winters, 78 formerly of Amsterdam, MO died Aug. 5, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Celebration of Life 2 pm, Tues. Aug 11 Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, MO. Visitation 1-2 pm Tues. Chapel. Burial Westpoint Cemetery, Amsterdam, MO. Nancy worked as a substitute teacher for the Miami R1 School District, then taught third grade in Louisburg School District for 26 years. Survivors son, Jeff Winters (Tyra), Lithia, FL; daughter Jennifer Rhoades (Bruce), Kansas City, MO; three grandchildren. She was preceded by parents, sister DJ, brother Bill, husband Roy Lee and son Michael Lee. Contributions Nancy's Closet Louisburg Broadmoor Elementary School or Alzherimer's Assoc. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
01:00 PM
Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel Inc - Butler
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel Inc - Butler
Funeral services provided by
Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel Inc - Butler
1301 N. Orange St.
Butler, MO 64730
660-679-6555
