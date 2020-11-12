1/
Nancy Supica
1948 - 2020
Nancy Supica
November 3, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Nancy was born in KCK spent her childhood in Shawnee, graduated from SM North HS, and passed away in her home in Lenexa KS. Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Nikki Supica, her brother Rick Kobe, her parents Nick & Helen Kobe, and niece Helen Kobe. Survivors include husband Charles (Mike) Supica, brother Nick Kobe & his family in New Haven MS., daughter Lorri (Supica) Claiborne her husband James Claiborne and Nancy's (Nana) pride and joy her grandkids Morgan & Tyler Claiborne.
Charles and Nancy were married on April 1,1967 and family is everything to them and always came first.
For Funeral/Memorial Service please visit:
https://cremationcenterkc.com/nancy-supica/


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
