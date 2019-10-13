|
|
Nancy Wright Ryan Nancy Wright Ryan passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was 72. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 31, 1946 to Jennie and Quinton Wright with whom she shared a remarkable relationship. She lived and attended school in New Orleans until she entered Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. At Samford she was affiliated with Zeta Tau Alpha, and she met the love of her life and husband of 51 years, Dr. Patrick "Rusty" Ryan. After marriage, Nancy taught elementary school in South Carolina and Kentucky while Rusty served in the U.S. Navy and acquired post-graduate education and residency at the University of Kentucky. In 1974, Nancy and Rusty moved to Overland Park, KS where they raised their three sons. Nancy participated as a leader in numerous community and national organizations. After many years of volunteering with the Shawnee Mission PTA, she served as Kansas PTA State President (1999-2001). She was a member of the executive board of the Women's Committee for the UMKC Conservatory, editor of the newsletter, and helped raise scholarship funds for deserving conservatory students. She established the Nancy Ryan Scholarship in Vocal Studies for conservatory students. She shared her husband's passion for volunteerism and helped him support Shepherd's Center of America's mission of facilitating older adults to live independently longer in their own homes. She established the naming of the SCA National Visionary Award - the highest honor bestowed within the network. Nancy maintained life long friendships by being a member of the Nall Hills Ladies Lunch Bunch and book club. Nancy enjoyed making friends and maintained long term contact and communication with them. She loved decorating for the holidays, gardening, and hosting parties with family and friends on special occasions - Mardi Gras, Halloween. Her hosting of many events that "Let the Good Times Roll" will be missed. Nancy was a loving wife, a devoted Mother and a loyal friend. Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Rusty, her sons, Collyn (Joanie) Ryan, Overland Park, KS, Patrick Ryan, Kansas City, MO and Casey (Shanda) Ryan, Prosper, TX. She treasured her time with each of her ten grandchildren, Jane, Katherine, Jack, Eamon, Quillan, Will, Hank, Audrey, Anna and Mary. Friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life honoring Nancy on Saturday, November 2. Open House from 2-4 PM at Deer Creek Golf Club at 7000 W 133rd St, Overland Park, KS. We look forward to celebrating with family and friends, all of whom meant a great deal to Nancy throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Nancy Ryan Scholarship in Vocal Studies, Women's Committee for the UMKC Conservatory, 4949 Cherry St. Room 413, KCMO 64110 and National Visionary Award, Shepherd's Center of America, 5559 NW Barry Road #333, Kansas City, Missouri 64154.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019