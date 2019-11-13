|
Naomi Forck Osborn Naomi Forck Osborn, 68, of Kansas City, KS was born on Sept. 26, 1951, passed away in Olathe, KS on November 07, 2019. Naomi graduated from East High School in KCMO and she received a Master's in Finance. Naomi was previously married to Roger Forck for 32 years, of this union came her son Brian Forck, whom she is survived by. A Celebration of Life will be on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 at 4pm at her favorite location Jalisco Restaurant 5000 State Ave. KCKS 66102.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019