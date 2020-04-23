|
Naomi Irene Jarred Naomi Irene Jarred, age 86, passed away to return to her heavenly home on Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 at her residence in Rogers, Arkansas. Naomi was born October 18, 1934, in Salina, KS, a daughter of the late Charles and Mable Hammett. Naomi married Harry Leroy Jarred, on January 25, 1952, in Amsterdam, MO. Naomi and Harry had four children and dedicated their time and energy to teaching them about Jesus Christ. Naomi is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Jarred on August 2, 1988; her siblings, Dwight, Frances, Maxine, Charles, and Roy; and her parents, Charles and Mable Hammett. Naomi had a servant's heart and acted as a caretaker for many family and friends over the span of many years. She would drop everything and travel to take care of siblings, children, grandchildren, and friends in their times of need. She enjoyed creating through baking, sewing, painting, gardening, and ceramics, especially when she shared these activities with her grandchildren. She loved her family unconditionally. She was an awesome reflection of Jesus' love for his children. She would make a point to show up to celebrate her family no matter what obstacle tried to get in her way. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator. Naomi is survived by her children and three daughters-in-law, Robert Jarred (Janet), Teresa Herron, Chris Jarred (Cheryl), and Scott Jarred (Tiffany); her siblings Darlene Neese, Wanda Boswell, and Barbara Taylor; her 11 grandchildren; and her 22 great-grandchildren. Naomi will be buried at the Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS on April 23, 2020. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at www.porterfuneralhome.com A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2020