Naomi L. Jones Naomi L. Jones, 90, of Kansas City, Missouri, went to be with the lord on August 23, 2020. Naomi was born on March 27, 1930 in Couch, Missouri to Cecil and Milly Cypret. After high school she moved to Kansas City and married Edgar Jones and had two sons; Randy Jones and Todd Jones. She spent over forty years as a successful real estate agent, winning several awards. Naomi was an active member of Evangel Church and poured her heart into that community for most of her adult life. She loved classic ballroom dancing and arts. Most of all, she loved her family and adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and spending time with friends. A private service will be held on Tuesday September 1st. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evangel Church.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
