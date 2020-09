Or Copy this URL to Share

Naomi L. Tunley 84, passed away 8-26-20 Visitation 2-3pm Friday September 4, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home 1101 E. Bannister Rd. KCMO 64131. Graveside Service 3pm at Blue Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home



