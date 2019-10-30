|
Naomi M. Jackson Naomi Mae (Fitzpatrick) Jackson, 89, of the Kansas City Northland, and formerly of Braymer and Excelsior Springs, passed away October 25, 2019, at Oakridge of Plattsburg, with family at her side. Naomi was born July 4, 1930, in Osceola, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore Hershel Fitzpatrick and Gertrude Grace (Lioler) Fitzpatrick. She grew up and graduated from high school in Osceola. Following his return from WWII, Naomi met Alonial Gene Jackson in May of 1947, and they were united in marriage on February 5, 1949. Their family grew rapidly, and they moved to the Kansas City area in 1952, where Gene went to work at Ford. Along with her parents and husband of 63 years, Naomi was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie Jackson; daughter, Cherryle Jarrett; and a brother, Terry Fitzpatrick. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Michal "Mickey" and Bill Leamer; three grandchildren and three great grandsons; sisters, Evelyn Osborn and Nida White; brother, Michael Fitzpatrick; and nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 2, at Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Three Rivers Hospice. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019