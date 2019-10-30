Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi M. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi M. Jackson Obituary
Naomi M. Jackson Naomi Mae (Fitzpatrick) Jackson, 89, of the Kansas City Northland, and formerly of Braymer and Excelsior Springs, passed away October 25, 2019, at Oakridge of Plattsburg, with family at her side. Naomi was born July 4, 1930, in Osceola, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore Hershel Fitzpatrick and Gertrude Grace (Lioler) Fitzpatrick. She grew up and graduated from high school in Osceola. Following his return from WWII, Naomi met Alonial Gene Jackson in May of 1947, and they were united in marriage on February 5, 1949. Their family grew rapidly, and they moved to the Kansas City area in 1952, where Gene went to work at Ford. Along with her parents and husband of 63 years, Naomi was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie Jackson; daughter, Cherryle Jarrett; and a brother, Terry Fitzpatrick. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Michal "Mickey" and Bill Leamer; three grandchildren and three great grandsons; sisters, Evelyn Osborn and Nida White; brother, Michael Fitzpatrick; and nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 2, at Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Three Rivers Hospice. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now