Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Bopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi May Bopp


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi May Bopp Obituary
Naomi May Bopp Naomi May Bopp, 82, passed July 21, 2019. Visitation 12 Noon 1:00 PM, Funeral at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 27th at McGilley Antioch Chapel, burial in New Hope Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Naomi was born on February 6, 1937 in Kansas City, MO, one of ten children of John and Bethene (Kelley) Bopp. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, David Bopp, Mary Cook, Paul Bopp, Irene Foster, Joanna Ingram, Esther Pauline Capehart, Lorraine Nash, and Maxine Bopp. Naomi lived most of her life in Kansas City and had also lived in Pomona, MO and in California. She worked as a clerk in the Temple Building in downtown Kansas City and then became a caregiver to her large family. Naomi was a devoted Christian, who enjoyed worshipping the Lord through her singing and playing the organ and accordion in church. Survivors include her brother, Joseph Bopp; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.Naomi will be remembered as a devoted daughter, sister, and caregiver for her family. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now