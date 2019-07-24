Naomi May Bopp Naomi May Bopp, 82, passed July 21, 2019. Visitation 12 Noon 1:00 PM, Funeral at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 27th at McGilley Antioch Chapel, burial in New Hope Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Naomi was born on February 6, 1937 in Kansas City, MO, one of ten children of John and Bethene (Kelley) Bopp. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, David Bopp, Mary Cook, Paul Bopp, Irene Foster, Joanna Ingram, Esther Pauline Capehart, Lorraine Nash, and Maxine Bopp. Naomi lived most of her life in Kansas City and had also lived in Pomona, MO and in California. She worked as a clerk in the Temple Building in downtown Kansas City and then became a caregiver to her large family. Naomi was a devoted Christian, who enjoyed worshipping the Lord through her singing and playing the organ and accordion in church. Survivors include her brother, Joseph Bopp; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.Naomi will be remembered as a devoted daughter, sister, and caregiver for her family. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)



Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019