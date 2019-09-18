|
|
Natalie Dubin Nearenberg Natalie Dubin Nearenberg, 82 of Overland Park KS passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Graveside services will be 3:30pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Sheffield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Natalie M. Foundation. Natalie was a lifetime resident of the area and a proud graduate of Wyandotte High School. She attended the University of Colorado and the University of Missouri, Kansas City where she completed her degree in education. Natalie taught in the Kansas City, KS school district at Welborn and Eugene Ware schools. Throughout her life, Natalie believed that education was the key to success not just for each individual, but for our world. In 1961 Natalie accepted a position at the Jewish Community Center. It was there that she was introduced to her future husband Martin Nearenberg. It was love at first sight and they were engaged after just three dates. Natalie and Martin married in 1963 and ultimately formed a family business, originally named Fashions at Large. The business flourished, finally settling in South Overland Park. Martin passed away in 1999 and Natalie continued to carry on the tradition of dressing the women of Kansas City. The business eventually evolved into Natalie M., the M. being in honor of her beloved husband. Natalie had a true love of fashion and helped to bring many top designers to the area. Natalie did just that on a personal level and through the family business. Her love of education and her desire to empower young women led to the development of the Natalie M. Foundation in 2004. To date, over a half of million dollars has been raised for education and dozens of deserving students have received scholarships for college. Natalie loved ice cream, Neil Diamond, "girl power" and meeting new people. Most of all she loved her family including her daughter Myra Nearenberg, son Steven Nearenberg, both of Overland Park, KS and grandchildren, Joshua Jagoda, Chicago, Illinois and Jillian Jagoda, Austin, Texas. Natalie has left a legacy that her family and friends will cherish. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019