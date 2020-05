Or Copy this URL to Share

Natalie Root Natalie Root, 31, of St Joseph passed into the presence of her Lord Jesus on May 11th after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's). Visitation: 3:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 17th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.



