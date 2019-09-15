Kansas City Star Obituaries
Nathalie Combest Elswood


1924 - 2019
Nathalie Combest Elswood Obituary
Nathalie Combest Elswood Nathalie Combest Elswood Nathalie peacefully passed away on September 5, 2019. She was born to the late Nay and Fern Combest, August 26, 1924 in Ransom, Kansas. She Graduated from Ransom High School in 1942 and attended Hutchinson Business School for 2 yrs. She married her husband of 59 yrs, the late Elwin (Woody) Elswood in 1945. They lived in the Kansas City Area starting from 1951, where Elwin was a noted architect. They had 2 children, Janet Elswood Key of San Antonio, TX; and David and wife Karen Elswood, also from San Antonio, TX. Nathalie was an accomplished seamstress and designed and made costumes for the Kansas City Sweet Adeline's, which she sang with for 52 yrs. She was a member of the Redbridge Church of Christ. She worked as a receptionist for Leland Mast Directory Company and for the Southwestern Bell Yellow Pages. She is survived by her brother, Gayle Combest of Atlanta; her sister, Gwen White of Austin, TX; her children; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 at 1:00pm with a celebration of life service at 2:00pm with interment to follow at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133. More info or to sign the guest book at www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019
