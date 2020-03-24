|
Nathaline Z. George Nathaline Zimminia (Ruby) George, formerly of Grandview, was born on June 3, 1929 to William and Margaret Ruby in Sagamore, Pennsylvania. She departed this life on March 17, 2020. Although she spent much of her childhood in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Nathaline graduated from nearby Barnesboro High School in 1948 and immediately headed to Washington D.C. Nathaline worked for the Merchant Marine division of the Coast Guard for three years before applying for a job with the relatively new Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). By 1952, Nathaline had completed CIA training and moved Karachi, Pakistan where she was assigned to the American Embassy. Several years into her assignment, she met the man she would marry. His name was David L. George and he was a Marine, a veteran of World War II and more recently, the Korean War. Family lore has it that David first noticed her at an embassy party and immediately knew he would marry her. It was only three months later that David and Nathaline did marry. They went on to have four children: David (Linda Rulman), Sheri', Dana (Bob Berberich), and Daniel (Ana). They later welcomed nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild to the family. Nathaline enjoyed travel, teaching literacy, and helping to create college scholarship programs for young women. Due to current concerns regarding COVID-19, a celebration of life event will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Crossroads Hospice or The Fellowship of John program through Foxwood Springs in Raymore.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2020