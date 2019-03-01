Nathan C. Jenkins Nathan C. Jenkins, 82 years old, of Kearney MO passed away Monday Feb. 25th, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron MO. Nathan is survived by his wife of 42 years Frances Bryant Jenkins of Kearney MO, two sons Michael Woodward and wife Jan Woodward of Kearney MO, Mark Andrew and wife Sharon of Liberty MO, two brothers Ron Jenkins in San Antonio Tx, David Jenkins of Concord CA, five grandchildren, Karla Smith, Shanna Daniels, Alicia Woodward, Joshua Andrew and Matthew Andrew. Nathan is also survived by eight great grandchildren and two, great-great grandchildren. Nathan was a devoted husband, father and Christian. He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty MO. Nathan was also a member and past president of two antique car clubs, the Veterans Motor Car Club of America & the Kansas City Chuggers. Other community involvements included being a 50-year member of the St. Joseph Masonic lodge. Hobbies included being a licensed pilot of small engine aircraft as well as a licensed Ham Radio operator. Nathan was preceded in death by his father Nathan Jenkins Sr., mother Mary Jenkins, brother Tom Jenkins, and daughter Bobbi Woodward. Memorial services will be held Saturday March 2nd, 2019, at 10:30 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron MO. Breit-Hawkins funeral home of Savanah MO is overseeing local arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the located at 4126, 3846 W. 75th St. in Prairie Village KS 66208.

