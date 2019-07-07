|
Nathan Charles Jackson Nathan Charles Jackson, 33, Kansas City, passed June 27, 2019. Memorial visitation is from 2-4 PM Saturday, July 13th at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Nathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Naylor and Chuck Naylor, and Dixie Williams. Survivors include his father, Kurt Jackson; mother, Tina Jackson; sister, Tiffany Jackson; and a brother, Anthony Williams; grandfather, Lloyd Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City,MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchape.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019