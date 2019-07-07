Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Nathan Charles Jackson

Nathan Charles Jackson
Nathan Charles Jackson Nathan Charles Jackson, 33, Kansas City, passed June 27, 2019. Memorial visitation is from 2-4 PM Saturday, July 13th at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Nathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Naylor and Chuck Naylor, and Dixie Williams. Survivors include his father, Kurt Jackson; mother, Tina Jackson; sister, Tiffany Jackson; and a brother, Anthony Williams; grandfather, Lloyd Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City,MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchape.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
