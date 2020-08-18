1/1
Nathan William Penny
Nathan William Penny October 11th, 1973-August 10th, 2020 Nathan William Penny, 46, Lawrence, KS, passed away August 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 11, 1973, in Emporia, KS, the son of Marlene VanGundy Penny and William Junius Penny. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1992, and the University of Kansas in 1997 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. Nate had a passion for sports and was an exceptional athlete. He was a part of 3 state championship football teams at Lawrence High in 1989, 1990, and 1991. He was a 2-year starter on the '90 and '91 teams and earned all-state honors as a linebacker his senior year. He was also a letterman on the Lawrence High track and field teams that won state championships in 1990 and 1991. Nate later earned a scholarship to play football for the University of Kansas. He was a part of the team when the Jayhawks won the Aloha Bowl and also played in the Kickoff Classic. His teammates from high school and college football became his lifelong friends. After graduating from the Lawrence Public Schools and KU, Nate had the opportunity to live on both the East coast and West coast. He cherished the friends he made while living in Ojai, CA. Nate worked for Penny's Concrete for many years. He helped coach football teams in Ojai, Baldwin City, and at Lawrence High. This was one of the many ways that Nate gave back to the community. He enjoyed coaching and encouraging young people in their pursuit of football, as being involved with football brought him much happiness. Nate had a deep faith and was able to connect with others on a personal and spiritual level. He often reflected on and wrote inspirational thoughts that he shared with others. During the summer in his college years, he was a camp counselor at a Christian athletic camp. Later, during his years in California, he enjoyed attending the Ojai Valley Community Church and working with the summer youth camps. Nate was currently involved in a weekly men's Bible study in Lawrence. Nate was a great communicator and expressed his feelings with his eloquent writing and conversations. He was genuinely interested in other people and put everyone at ease with his quick wit and great sense of humor. Nate expressed his thankfulness for life in a post on July 26, 2018. "Words cannot even come close to the love I have received from people who have helped me during the last two months. On May 16, 2018, I flatlined from a heart attack (cardiac arrest) in the parking lot of Hy-Vee at 23rd and Kasold. After my time and excellent care from Doctors and staff at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and KU Medical in K.C. I am back by a miracle that will never be explained in this lifetime . . . I haven't put the timeline together of how long I was dead before the paramedics defibrillated me. I will live my life with a Grateful attitude and start with thanking [God] and those who love me before anything else. Much love my friends. To be continued-Love wins!" Nate loved the Lawrence community, and so many who knew him loved him, too. To quote Nate from his post on December 8th, 2019, "I often use Sunday afternoon to rest and reflect on my gratitude for life. Being 46 years of age I've lived on both the east and west coast of the USA and am happy to have that experience. Often times I would get the 'do you have a dog named Toto' or have I seen fireflies. With all being said we may not have the mountains or ocean here in [Lawrence]-we do have some of the best people on this planet. Never forget that when you look a Kansan in the eyes and shake their hand or hug each other. We are Kansas! Love wins" Nate was preceded in death by his grandfather, Junius M. Penny, and his grandmother, Emma Lou Rains VanGundy. Survivors include his parents; grandfather Wayne W. VanGundy; grandmother Mary Lou Nelson Penny; sisters Laura Penny Hedges (Bryan); Sarah Penny Smith (Wyatt); brothers Jonathan Penny (Kim); Scott Penny (Sarah); 7 nieces and nephews: Faith Hedges, Will Hedges, Sawyer Smith, Grady Smith, Alexandra Penny, Ava Penny, and James Penny. Burial services for Nathan will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 22nd at Oak Hill Cemetery. With social distancing in place, and masks being required, family and friends are welcome to attend in person or while listening to the service from their vehicles on a radio station provided by Warren McElwain mortuary. The family suggests memorials to the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit or KU Endowment, with a note on the memo line to the Nathan W. Penny memorial. These may be sent in care of Warren McElwain mortuary. For more information or to post a online condolence visit warrenmcelwain.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
August 18, 2020
Marlene and Bill. I’m so very sorry for your loss. Sending you thoughts and prayers. You will find strength in all the memories.
Kathryn Higgins Otto
Friend
August 17, 2020
To the Penny Family,

I am so very sorry for your loss. I was a few years older than Nate and also played football at LHS and knew Nate working out at Junkyard’s gym. I also had the opportunity to coach football with Nate at Baldwin Junior High. I will always cherish those days spent preparing for and coaching football with Nate.

Nate will be missed.

With deep sympathy,

Charles Menifee
Charles Menifee
Friend
August 17, 2020
My brother and friend was the exception to the rule, he was one of a kind, and he will be missed now I know this to be true he's with his baby puppy Madison and thaye are playing 24/7, God bless my Penny family ❣❣
Bryan Edward's
Brother
August 16, 2020
Dear penny family,

I had the opportunity to get to know Nate many years ago and went to school with several other members of the Penny family.

I am deeply saddened by his passing. His heart was always full of love and desire to help others.

My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.

Wendy Karpowitz
Wendy Karpowitz
Friend
August 16, 2020
Nate was a diamond in the rough. Tough to express my deep respect for him here. But he was loved by all. Ojai, California sends deepest respects. One Love.
Richard A McEwen
August 16, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. I was fortunate enough to meet him, and could see what a fun spirit he had.
Jeff Stebbins
Friend
August 16, 2020
Marlene and Bill
Our sincere condolences on the passing of Nathan. How sad.
Val and Beth
Valentino J Stella
Friend
August 16, 2020
Marlene and Bill,
We can't begin to imagine your sadness, and words can do little to ease your pain. Please know that you are in our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time. .
Roger and Shirley Werholtz
Friend
August 16, 2020
We bring you and your family healing love and prayers from Southern California. We, too, have spent much time in Ojai & every time, we experience a spiritual connection. We will forever be grateful for our grandchildren’s experiences on the Emporia farm. Your family is so very special.
Elaine & Virgil Brady
Family
August 16, 2020
We bring you and your family healing love and prayers from Southern California. We, too, have spent much time in Ojai & every time, we experience a spiritual connection. We will forever be grateful for our grandchildren’s experiences on the Emporia farm. Your family is so very special.
Elaine & Virgil Brady
Grand Parent
August 16, 2020
Bill and Marlene,
I am so saddened, and shocked, over Nate’s death. It seems just a short time ago when he starred in the LHS football games at Haskell Stadium. Your loss is felt by the whole community.
Mr. Clark
James Clark
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss of Nathan. We are praying for you
Bob and Celeste Trepinski
Celeste Trepinski
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
Steve and I send our heartfelt sympathy to the Penny family for the loss of Nate. We are thinking of you.
Marcia Riley
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
My heart feels heavy with you over your loss of Nate. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers, dear Penny family.
Sara (Tate) Merrill
Friend
August 13, 2020
It is so heartbreaking to hear of Nate's passing. We always enjoyed visiting with him when we would run in to each other and so many fun memories of the boys while growing up. You are all deeply in our thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort at this very painful time. His loss will be felt by many, may his spirit fly high.
Bob & Shirley Brandt
Friend
August 12, 2020
