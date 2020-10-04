1/1
Neal Creighton
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neal Creighton
September 15, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Neal was born in 1930 and spent most of his childhood years in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and graduated from Chapel Hill High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball.
After high school, Neal attended Sullivan's Preparatory School in Washington DC and entered West Point with the class of 1953. Neal married the love of his life, Joan Hicks, in 1958 in Louisville, Kentucky. He then attended the University of Madrid, Spain, and received his MA in foreign languages from Middlebury College in Vermont. From 1960-1963, he served on the faculty at West Point, first as an instructor and later as Assistant Professor of Spanish. Neal and Joan became parents to their daughter Linda while stationed at West Point and later to daughter Lisa and son Neal while serving in Panama.
Neal served 31 years in the US Army, rising to the rank of Major General. He commanded an Armored Cavalry Squadron in Vietnam in 1968 and the First Infantry Division at Fort Riley in 1982-84. Other assignments included: Military Assistant, Office of the Secretary of the Army; Deputy Director of Operations and Readiness on the Army Staff; Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior U.S. Officer at Headquarters, Allied Forces, Central Europe; and Director of the Inter-American Region in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense. Neal received numerous military decorations, including seven for valor, one of which was the Silver Star. In 2005, the West Point Association of Gradates designated him as a Distinguished Graduate.
From 1986-99, Neal was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Robert R. McCormick Tribune Foundation in Chicago. The McCormick Tribune Foundation is one of the nation's largest foundations (net worth in 1999: $2.2 billion), with both national and international programs. During the 14 years of Neal's tenure at the McCormick Tribune Foundation, he was a frequent Op-Ed writer for the Chicago Tribune and commentator on national defense for Chicago television stations. After the McCormick Foundation, Neal served as President of Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.
From October 1, 2001 to September 30, 2002, Neal served as the Executive Director of The Liberty Memorial Project in Kansas City, Missouri. Constructed in 1926, Liberty Memorial, a Kansas City landmark, was dedicated to honor those who fought in World War I. Prior to Neal's appointment, the Memorial had been closed since 1994. Neal oversaw its reopening after a multimillion-dollar renovation. In 2004, Liberty Memorial was designated the National World War I Museum of the United States. In 2006, it opened its nationally acclaimed 80,000 square foot renovated museum and research center.
Neal was a great patriot and leader of soldiers, but most of all, he was a husband and a father. He lived his life loving his family and passed with great memories and no unfulfilled dreams. Neal told part of his family story in a book he authored "A Different Path, The Story Of An Army Family".
Grief is the price you pay for love, and the Creighton family's grief is profound; however, they would pay that grief over and over again to have one more day in this world with Neal. He passed peacefully on September 15th, 2020 holding his wife Joan's hand, and left his family and friends behind to reunite in heaven.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 1, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Joann and the family. Neal was such a fine man and a wonderful and visionary leader for the Foundation. I was privileged to work under his leadership; he taught me so much. A favorite memory is how pleased he was to get former President Jimmy Carter to Cantigny to speak at a military-media conference, with top journalists, generals and admirals. He was always right at home with even the highest ranking of officials. He will be greatly missed.
Vivian Vahlberg and Richard Gordon
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Vivian Vahlberg
September 28, 2020
I had the great pleasure of working for Gen. Creighton at Cantigny Park and the McCormick Foundation. One memory that stands out for me that I think epitomized his leadership. He had a meeting in his office with VA Secretary Jesse Brown and several of his staff because of Gen. Creighton’s dedication to our veterans. Immediately after the meeting he went to get himself another cup of coffee and stopped at the desk of a high school intern who started a few days earlier and Gen. Creighton hadn’t yet had the chance to introduce himself and have a conversation about the young man’s future and how he could help. Equally comfortable with and interested in, a Cabinet Secretary and high school student.
Rest In Peace, Sir.
Dave Anderson
Coworker
September 26, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
DEBRA TAGLIAFERRO
September 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Robert & Debra Tagliaferro
Family
September 24, 2020
I thought I would share a letter that I wrote to my father, Neal Creighton, after his health started to diminish. I think it gives a view into my Dad. He always led our family with hope.


Dear Dad:

I wanted you to know how much I am thinking about you this Fathers’ Day and how grateful I am to be your son. I know you are suffering, and it is hard to think about happier times. God loves you very much and will always be with you. I know that no matter how hard these times are, God will restore you and return your strength and youth as he comforts you. I want you to know that we will all be ok in life – you raised us very well and we will look after each other and Mom. Like any family, we have had our differences, but we all love each other and will take good care of Mom and our siblings. I know how much you care about and love our family. I also want to say thank you for being such a great father and role model to all your children. I have so many great memories growing up so I thought I would list a few below:

I remember that you attended every sporting event, and I would always feel great that you were there even coaching me in football or handing out the trophy. I remember you encouraging me to never quit and enrolled me in team sports so I could learn to compete and work with others – but most importantly to never give up. This served me well in life at West Point, Ranger School, Desert Storm and all the business adversity in life. In these things, I never quit and led a much richer life because of you. Thank you for teaching me.

I remember all the family vacations and ski trips. Those trips were some of the best times of my life. Even when you lost me on top of a mountain, I had fun and many stories to share with my children. Through these vacations, I learned the importance of family, and that life is more about the experience than anything you possess. Because of these trips, I take my girls skiing every year and on vacations to spend time with them to experience and love life. These things are more meaningful than accomplishments, work, or what we own. I want to thank you for showing me how to be a father.

I always remember your infectious laugh and sense of humor. I could often hear you laughing loudly in the house or with family and friends. Whenever someone made fun of a general officer you found that particularly funny in Forest Gump. From you, I learned to not take myself too seriously. Many times, I forget this, then I think of you and regain my sense of humor and understanding of what is important in life. Thank you for teaching me perspective.

I remember your humility. You never bragged about your own accomplishments to anyone. Once while on vacation, I remember you sitting down at a bar with a group of soldiers. After a long conversation you got up to leave and they said, "goodnight Sergeant," and you left saying goodnight and not mentioning that you were a General. I think about this often as I struggle with pride. We are all more in God's image when we are humble. The best people on this earth give credit to others and enrich peoples' lives more than their own. Whenever I feel prideful, I think of you – the man I want to be. Thank you for teaching me humility.

I always remember that you were and are a great and devoted husband to the woman you love. I have thought a lot as I age about the example you have set as a husband – there you are - the man I want to be. Thank you for demonstrating the devotion and love I need to show to my wife. Thank you for teaching me how to be a husband.

I miss you as I am writing this letter. I want to hug you and tell you how much I love you and I wish some way I could comfort you. You are in my prayers every night and in my heart always.. Your Son.

Response from Dad:

Neal:

Many thanks for your wonderful Fathers' Day message. I am very thankful to have such a great family that has given me so much in return. I share the memories of our times together in the past and only wish that our final years are as productive. Be assured that your mother continues to take good care of me.

DAD
Neal Creighton Jr.
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved