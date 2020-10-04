I thought I would share a letter that I wrote to my father, Neal Creighton, after his health started to diminish. I think it gives a view into my Dad. He always led our family with hope.





Dear Dad:



I wanted you to know how much I am thinking about you this Fathers’ Day and how grateful I am to be your son. I know you are suffering, and it is hard to think about happier times. God loves you very much and will always be with you. I know that no matter how hard these times are, God will restore you and return your strength and youth as he comforts you. I want you to know that we will all be ok in life – you raised us very well and we will look after each other and Mom. Like any family, we have had our differences, but we all love each other and will take good care of Mom and our siblings. I know how much you care about and love our family. I also want to say thank you for being such a great father and role model to all your children. I have so many great memories growing up so I thought I would list a few below:



I remember that you attended every sporting event, and I would always feel great that you were there even coaching me in football or handing out the trophy. I remember you encouraging me to never quit and enrolled me in team sports so I could learn to compete and work with others – but most importantly to never give up. This served me well in life at West Point, Ranger School, Desert Storm and all the business adversity in life. In these things, I never quit and led a much richer life because of you. Thank you for teaching me.



I remember all the family vacations and ski trips. Those trips were some of the best times of my life. Even when you lost me on top of a mountain, I had fun and many stories to share with my children. Through these vacations, I learned the importance of family, and that life is more about the experience than anything you possess. Because of these trips, I take my girls skiing every year and on vacations to spend time with them to experience and love life. These things are more meaningful than accomplishments, work, or what we own. I want to thank you for showing me how to be a father.



I always remember your infectious laugh and sense of humor. I could often hear you laughing loudly in the house or with family and friends. Whenever someone made fun of a general officer you found that particularly funny in Forest Gump. From you, I learned to not take myself too seriously. Many times, I forget this, then I think of you and regain my sense of humor and understanding of what is important in life. Thank you for teaching me perspective.



I remember your humility. You never bragged about your own accomplishments to anyone. Once while on vacation, I remember you sitting down at a bar with a group of soldiers. After a long conversation you got up to leave and they said, "goodnight Sergeant," and you left saying goodnight and not mentioning that you were a General. I think about this often as I struggle with pride. We are all more in God's image when we are humble. The best people on this earth give credit to others and enrich peoples' lives more than their own. Whenever I feel prideful, I think of you – the man I want to be. Thank you for teaching me humility.



I always remember that you were and are a great and devoted husband to the woman you love. I have thought a lot as I age about the example you have set as a husband – there you are - the man I want to be. Thank you for demonstrating the devotion and love I need to show to my wife. Thank you for teaching me how to be a husband.



I miss you as I am writing this letter. I want to hug you and tell you how much I love you and I wish some way I could comfort you. You are in my prayers every night and in my heart always.. Your Son.



Response from Dad:



Neal:



Many thanks for your wonderful Fathers' Day message. I am very thankful to have such a great family that has given me so much in return. I share the memories of our times together in the past and only wish that our final years are as productive. Be assured that your mother continues to take good care of me.



DAD



Neal Creighton Jr.

Son