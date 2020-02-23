|
|
Nedra D. Randolph Nedra Daniels Randolph, 90, of Lake Quivira, Kan., died Feb. 16, 2020, after a life filled with abundant love for her family and a keen appreciation for the joys found in the day to day of ordinary living: the first snow, the bloom of an amaryllis, a good cut of U.S. choice meat, the perfect Christmas tree. But nothing made her happier than sharing in the antics of her large loving family. She was beloved by all who had the honor of knowing her. She wanted more time on this earth, but her body was tired. In her last days she was at peace in her treasured home, surrounded by her seven children, 12 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and husband of 66 years, the love of her life. Nedra was a champion and fierce advocate for every one of them. She always saw the best in them while accepting their inevitable shortcomings. She understood the power of unconditional love and gave it freely. That love was returned fully. She welcomed all into her home, a safe place for so many to land, whether they were biological family or family through friendship. Nedra was born on June 20, 1929, on a Midsummer's night to Ernest and Mildred (Kiser) Daniels, the second of four cherished children in a tight-knit Midwest family. Nedra and her dear siblings were best friends throughout their lives. She and her sister Margaret were known in their youth as the little white-haired devils, darling blond girls who found innocent trouble wherever they went. Nedra and her older brother Dewey held each other in the highest regard. She cared like a mother for her baby sister Mary. Those four are stellar examples of the gift of true sibling love, accepting differences while celebrating successes. The large legacy of numerous nieces and nephews all benefited from Nedra's sage advice, unwavering support and ever presence in their lives. Her generosity and sometimes naughty humor live on in so many. Throughout her life, Nedra led with kindness and could make friends wherever she found herself, be it a new school as child, different military bases as a Marine officer's wife or even in hospitals in her later years. It was routine for the staff at KU Medical Center, ranging from the food service worker to the attending doctor, to become enamored with Nedra and her delight at knowing at each of them. Lucky are those who knew her. Crowned Kangaroo Queen at Kansas City University (now UMKC) in 1949, selected by none other than Bing Crosby, Nedra was never without a suitor in her youth. Her daughters loved to hear stories of the boys who chased her, but especially the part about how their dad always assumed they would end up together. It started with Richard walking her to class when she was just 17. Through deployments and different colleges, the two kept finding each other. At one point, when she was engaged to somebody else, Richard told her he wanted to date her again. She told him she couldn't, but he simply told her, "Yes, you can." And they did, eventually marrying in 1953 to create this beautiful family and full life together. Nedra is survived by her husband, Richard J. Randolph Jr. (Lt. Col. USMC Ret.), her children Dr. Richard J. (Jo) Randolph III (Col. US Army Ret.) of Lenexa, John M. (Pam) Randolph of Palm Bay, Fla., Daniel P. (Lilian) Randolph of Berlin, Germany, Rebecca A. Randolph of Seattle, Matthew J. Randolph of Lake Quivira, Mary M. (Jim) Gips-Randolph of Olathe, and Beth R. (Patrick) Taylor of Lake Quivira, her grandchildren David, Amy, Sarah, William, Richard, Daniel, Callan, Jason, Clare, Joshua, Paxton, and Bennett; and great-grandchildren Molly, Charlotte, Thomas, Willow and Oliver. Celebration of Life will be noon Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Lake Quivira Country Club. Private family burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Donations can be made in her name to Heart to Heart International and flowers sent to Lake Quivira Clubhouse to be shared at her celebration.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020