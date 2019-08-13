|
|
Neil Conway Orval Neil Conway, 64, of Peculiar, MO, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home after battling cancer. Neil was born on October 6, 1954 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15 from 5 - 8 pm at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131. Please come casual, food and refreshments will be provided. Full obituary and online condolences may be given at www.mtmoriah.net
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 13, 2019