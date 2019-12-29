|
|
Neil Sullivan Cornelius J Sullivan (Neil), 79, of Overland Park, KS passed away Dec. 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 67th and Nall, Mission, KS. Neil was born Aug. 8, 1940 to Albert and Gertrude Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Sullivan. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen, daughter Colleen Palmer, sons Shawn and Donald Sullivan, sisters, Trudie Goldberg, Karen Russell, sister-in-law Nancy Sullivan, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Neil graduated from Rockhurst High School and College, served in the US Navy and retired from the IRS. He enjoyed camping in the National Parks, playing golf, tennis and biking. He was a special man and like an Irishman, had a story to tell. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Michael and All Angels Church, US National Parks or .
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019