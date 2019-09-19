|
|
Nelda Lowee Worthington Nelda Lowee Worthington, 91, of Warsaw, MO, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at home with her daughter by her side. Survivors include daughter, Sherry Boots; sister, Ila Mae Martin; two grandchildren, Amanda & Koby; one great-granddaughter and a loving extended family. Nelda is preceded in death by her parents; Frank amd Sadie Starr; husband Dennis Worthington; and sister Betty June Whelan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10-11:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM both being held at the Maple Hill Funeral Home, Kansas City, KS. Burial will follow at the Edwardsville Cemetery in Edwardsville, Kansas. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.maplehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 19, 2019