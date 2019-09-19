Kansas City Star Obituaries
Nelda Lowee Worthington Nelda Lowee Worthington, 91, of Warsaw, MO, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at home with her daughter by her side. Survivors include daughter, Sherry Boots; sister, Ila Mae Martin; two grandchildren, Amanda & Koby; one great-granddaughter and a loving extended family. Nelda is preceded in death by her parents; Frank amd Sadie Starr; husband Dennis Worthington; and sister Betty June Whelan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10-11:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM both being held at the Maple Hill Funeral Home, Kansas City, KS. Burial will follow at the Edwardsville Cemetery in Edwardsville, Kansas. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.maplehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 19, 2019
