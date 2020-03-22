|
|
Neota Mae Fairchild Neota Mae Fairchild passed away peacefully on March, 19 2020 at the age of 94. She was born January 17, 1926 in Oregon, Illinois to Robert and Aurelia (Maddern) Finkboner. Neota grew up in Oregon, Polo, and Freeport, IL and graduated from Freeport High School in 1944. On October 27, 1945 she married J. Willard Smith, Jr. in Freeport. During World War II, Neota worked at Micro Switch in Freeport, and she volunteered as a Brownie Leader and Bible School teacher when her girls were growing up. After leaving Freeport, the family moved to Madison, WI and later to Overland Park, KS. While living in Overland Park, her husband passed away in June, 1974, and she went to work in an elementary school cafeteria. On May 9, 1986, Neota and William Fairchild were married. During their marriage they traveled extensively and took several cruises to many interesting places. She loved going to her grandchildren's sporting events and never missed a game, if they could possibly go. She was also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, and she and Bill had season tickets for many years. Neota loved being a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family was the most important thing in her life, and her family loved her deeply. Neota is survived by her children; Marcia (Mel) Sherman, Karen (Bruce) McRoberts, William (Mary) Fairchild, Jr., and Deborah (Derryl) Allman, her grandchildren; Greg (Sally) Sherman, Amy (Frank) Cox, Jeff (Kyra) Sherman, Chris (Julie) Abrams, Adam (Amy) Abrams, Kelly (Nick Ostrem) Abrams, Michael McRoberts, Katie McRoberts, Shauna McRoberts, Greg Hansen, Bridget (Jim Sweeney) Fairchild, Derrick Allman, and Danielle (Jonathan) Walcott, her great-grandchildren; Justin, Andrew, Brandon, Connor, Mason, Kaiden, Paige, Brynn, Jackson, Quinn, and a soon to be born baby girl. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, her brother, Roger, her husband William Fairchild who passed away on December 1, 2019, and a daughter, Lynne (Fairchild) Hansen. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Freeport, IL at a later date. Memorials may be made to Kansas City Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020