Nessie Ann Brown Nessie Ann Brown, 84, Kansas City, KS, died Wednesday, September 18, at Garden Terrace. Private family graveside services will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Nessie was born March 10, 1935, in White City, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, 1 sister and her daughter, Rose Painter. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George, daughters, Sharon (Ron) Janes, Karen (John) Ferbezar, granddaughter, Amy Gleason and great-granddaughter, Oksana. The family wishes to thank the staff at Garden Terrace for the excellent care given to Nessie. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 20, 2019