Neva Grace McCollum Neva, a longtime resident of Northeast Kansas City, Missouri died Monday at St. Luke's Hospice House surrounded by her family. Born November 26, 1919 at 438 South Drury where she lived for 89 years. More recently, she was a resident at Lawndale Heights Apartments. She was fortunate to have celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family. A warm smile and welcoming hugs were her legacy. Everyone who encountered Neva knew she expected a hug either in greeting or upon leaving her company. She is preceded in death by her parents, Statler and Grace (Cunningham) Starr and three brothers Stottler, Martin, and Robert Starr. She is survived by her only son, Marty McCollum, and his wife, Joyce McCollum. Survivors also include grandsons Andrew McCollum and Grant McCollum (wife Kim). Visitation will be Friday December 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Floral Hills Funeral Home with graveside services at Mt. Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke's Hospice House or KU Burn Unit who provided exceptional and compassionate care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 25, 2019