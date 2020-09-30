Nicholas Bovis
September 1, 1932 - September 25, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Nicholas J. Bovis, 88, of Kansas City, MO and formerly of Sioux City, IA passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Shawnee, KS.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a Trisagion service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Condolences may be offered online at www.meyerbroschapels.com
.
Nick is survived by his daughter, Maria McCoy of Kansas City, MO; two grandsons: Bennet and Andrew McCoy of Kansas City; one sister, Kay Heeren of Overland Park, KS and a honorary daughter, Sara Henke of Kansas City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine Bovis and son-in-law, Peter McCoy.