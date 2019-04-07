Kansas City Star Obituaries
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST PO Box 171213
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Nicholas Gojmerac
PFC Nicholas J. Gojmerac PFC Nicholas J. Gojmerac was listed as Missing in Action on July 20, 1943 after the United States Marine Corp Fourth Raiders assaulted a Japanese stronghold at Bairoko Harbor, New Gerogia Island, Solomon Islands. He was last seen after he crawled through heavy fire and provided medical care to a Marine, while he was also mortally wounded. The Secretary of the Navy gave PFC Gojmerac a presumed date of death of July 21, 1943. His remains were recovered from an isolated burial in Enogai Inlet, New Georgia, Solomon Islands. After 75 years on September 24, 2018 PFC Nicholas J. Gojmerac was positively identified. His remains were disinterred from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii to be prepared to be returned home to Kansas City, KS. Nicholas was born June 27, 1914 in Kansas City, KS to Matt and Rose Gojmerac. He predeceased his mother; sisters, Katherine Fabac, Rose Jaksa, Mary Moeller and Ann Rozich; a brother, Michael. Nicholas' father preceded him in death. Nicholas has several nieces and nephews in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Interment with full military honors will be 2:30 pm, Friday, April 12th at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arrangements by Skradski Funeral Home
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019
