Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Nicholas Roach
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Kansas City, MO
More Obituaries for Nicholas Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas J. Roach


1989 - 2019
Nicholas J. Roach Nicholas Joseph Roach, 30, passed away September 9, 2019. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 16, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City North. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in Nick's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and/or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Nick was born February 21, 1989 and was a 2007 graduate of Park Hill High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps., serving from 2010 to 2016, and was a loving son, brother, and uncle. Nick was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Stanley Kisluk and Jerry Roach. He is survived by his parents, Brian and Tracy Roach; his brother, Connor Roach; his nieces, Amelia and Brayleigh; great-grandmother, Myrtie Rogers; grandparents, Myrna Kisluk, Wanda and Jerry Murphy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his beloved dog Betty. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019
