Nicholas Lowell Howard Nicholas Lowell Howard, 59, A beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Sept. 19, 2019. He was born on Sept. 9, 1960, in Cleveland, OH to Judith Hedges (Nicoll) and Lowell Ellsworth. He was a welder by trade, but his proudest years were those he spent as a volunteer Firefighter. He served the community of Drexel, Mo for nearly 20 years rising from the rank of Firefighter to that of Fire Chief. He was a selfless and caring man known for his razor wit and one off sense of humor. He is survived by his son, Robert (Amanda) Howard, mother, Judy Hedges, siblings Mike (Beth) and Christiane, grandchildren, Faith and Hailey. A graveside service will be held on Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 at 9:45am at Mount Moriah.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019